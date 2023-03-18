180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Buys 4,469 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $22,210.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 636,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,763.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,233 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473.25.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 21,372 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $110,920.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,633. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

