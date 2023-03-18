18,203 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $3,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,031.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 426,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 388,679 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,815.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 299,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. 513,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

