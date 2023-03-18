19,218 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,356 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.05. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

