20,715 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of GDX stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.58. 63,723,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,587,537. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

