2,075 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,277,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,304. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

