20,853 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,882. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

