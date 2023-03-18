2,550 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.05 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

