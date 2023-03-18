2,976 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 3.0 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE CP opened at $77.29 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

