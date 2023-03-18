34,812 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 113,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

