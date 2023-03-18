38,587 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 7,974,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 874,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UP. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 6.9 %

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

UP stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

