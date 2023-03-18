45,351 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 84,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.32.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.