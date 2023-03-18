561 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $329.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

