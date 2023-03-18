5,948 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.89.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.17. 1,743,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.53.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

