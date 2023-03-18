64,337 Shares in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYHG. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

HYHG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,445 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.