658 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. 2,902,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,834. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.88. The company has a market cap of $267.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

