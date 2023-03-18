9,101 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. CDW makes up 0.6% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CDW by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CDW by 109.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CDW by 186.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,927,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Insider Transactions at CDW

CDW Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,067. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average of $182.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.