94,959 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,932,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,651,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.