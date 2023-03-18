AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,756,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.82. The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.