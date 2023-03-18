ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

