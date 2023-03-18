Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,946 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
VEA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. 9,922,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272,034. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
