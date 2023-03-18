Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,285,000 after acquiring an additional 437,127 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

3M stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,385,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

