Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

STIP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,134. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47.

