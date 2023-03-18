Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.61 on Friday, reaching $237.25. 1,910,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.65. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

