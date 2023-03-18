Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,051 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of CAT traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $215.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

