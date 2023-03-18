Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,623 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $162.74.

