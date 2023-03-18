Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.35. 249,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,829. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

