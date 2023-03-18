Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

ADAP opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002 over the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the period.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.