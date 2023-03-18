Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading 2.5% Higher

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.06. 36,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 29,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $170.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGOX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

