Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,289.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,489 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

