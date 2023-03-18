Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $151.69

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.69 and traded as high as $152.35. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $152.35, with a volume of 74 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANNSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($150.54) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €148.00 ($159.14) to €153.00 ($164.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.98.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate Services, and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate Services segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.