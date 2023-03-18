Aergo Market Capitalization Hits $56.90 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Aergo token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $56.90 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Aergo

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is AERGO?

AERGO is a decentralized platform that enables businesses to build, deploy, and operate blockchain applications. It is built on top of an open-source blockchain protocol that provides a secure and scalable environment for businesses to develop blockchain solutions. AERGO uses a hybrid architecture that combines both public and private blockchain networks to ensure optimal performance, security, and scalability.

## Who created AERGO?

AERGO was created by Blocko, a blockchain technology company based in South Korea. The team behind AERGO has extensive experience in developing blockchain solutions for enterprises and has worked with a wide range of industries, including finance, logistics, and healthcare.

## What is it used for?

AERGO is designed to help businesses overcome the challenges of developing blockchain applications, providing a user-friendly development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy blockchain solutions quickly and easily. AERGO also offers a range of tools and services to support the development and operation of blockchain applications, including smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services.

AERGO’s hybrid blockchain architecture allows businesses to choose the level of privacy and control they need for their blockchain applications. The public blockchain network enables businesses to interact with other parties in the ecosystem, while the private blockchain network provides a secure and controlled environment for sensitive data and transactions.”

Aergo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

