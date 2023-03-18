Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

