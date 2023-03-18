Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,331,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

