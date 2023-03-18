Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Down 2.3%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.60 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.31). 4,175,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,198,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.10 ($1.34).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 768.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.39.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

