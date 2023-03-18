Alan I. Edrick Acquires 13,808 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of HBIO opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.20. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $126.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HBIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 218,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

