Alan I. Edrick Acquires 13,808 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of HBIO opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.20. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $126.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on HBIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.