Alchemy Pay (ACH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $211.00 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 64% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $211.00 million and approximately $127.41 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00372954 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.02 or 0.27107625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.