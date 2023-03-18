Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARE stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.87. 5,926,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,747. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average is $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

