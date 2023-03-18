Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $81.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00063068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,443,839 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,880,679 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

