Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:ATD traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$61.59. 4,950,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,835. The stock has a market cap of C$61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$49.58 and a 12-month high of C$65.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.72.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

