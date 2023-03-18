Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

ALLE opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,694,000 after purchasing an additional 890,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7,538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 870,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,640,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 258,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

