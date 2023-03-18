Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 65 ($0.79) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APH. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 105 ($1.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Alliance Pharma Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Alliance Pharma stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 62.10 ($0.76). The company had a trading volume of 861,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,237. The company has a market cap of £335.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. Alliance Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122 ($1.49).

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

