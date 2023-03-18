Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $101.62. 61,028,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,037,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.