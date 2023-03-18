Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $101.62. 61,028,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,037,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
