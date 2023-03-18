Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $913,054.85 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $913,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 917,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,526,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ambarella Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 786,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,868. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.