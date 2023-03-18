American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

