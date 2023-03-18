American National Bank Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

