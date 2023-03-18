American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 8,595 shares.

American Power Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

