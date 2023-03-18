American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
American Vanguard Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $627.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
American Vanguard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Vanguard Company Profile
American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Vanguard (AVD)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.