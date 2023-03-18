American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

American Vanguard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $627.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Vanguard Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,339,000 after acquiring an additional 132,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Vanguard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,461,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,439,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $17,206,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

