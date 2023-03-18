AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $152.02 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.99.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,455. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

