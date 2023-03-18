Amgen (AMG) One Day Volume Reaches $3,672.15

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Amgen has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003455 BTC on popular exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $93.29 million and $3,672.15 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00365839 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,322.43 or 0.26590491 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.94204574 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,932.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

