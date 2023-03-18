Analysts Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target at $16.50

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Crescent Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 64,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE CRGY opened at $10.31 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

